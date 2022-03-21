This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



There will be a 72-hour overtime ban from 1539 hours (3:39 pm) Thursday, May 12 to 1539 hours (3:39 pm) Sunday, May 15, 2022.

We received the Essential Services Order from the Labour Relations Board which means that the Union was able to serve 72-hours strike notice which we did this afternoon.



We are starting strike action with an overtime ban . It will begin at 1539 hours (3:39 pm) Thursday, May 12 and last until 1539 hours (3:39 pm), Sunday, May 15, 2022 .



This is an escalated approach to apply pressure on your Employer while having minimal impact on members and clients. An overtime ban will put strain on management and highlight the short-staffing crisis that exists at Harbour Light.



This is the first step in job action.



We will be in touch very soon with details on what you need to do during the overtime ban. Everyone must participate in the overtime ban. That means refusing to work overtime shifts during the period that the ban is in place.





Questions and Answers:



Q: I have prescheduled overtime. Will I still work during the ban?

A: No, you will not work any overtime. This includes overtime that you have already agreed to, or that is prescheduled.



Q: I have a regular shift schedule during the overtime ban. Will I still work then?

A: Yes, you must work any shift that is straight time.



Q: My manager says that it is an emergency, and I must work overtime during the ban. How do I know if it is really an emergency?

A: If your manager tells you there is an emergency and you are required to work overtime, report that direction and the reason for the emergency immediately to Take Mori or Jody Vassallo and if they are not available, to Thomas Chang or Ruth Garvin who will provide advice.



Q: My manager said if I don't work overtime, they will just replace me with an agency person. My manager said that I might be disciplined or fired if I don't work overtime. Is this true?

A: This is NOT true. Once the Union has served notice of job action, you cannot be disciplined for participating. In fact, it is your responsibility as a union member to participate in any job action. BC law does not allow for replacement workers during legal job action. If your manager threatens to replace you with an agency worker, make sure you report this immediately Take Mori or Jody Vassallo and if they are not available, to Thomas Chang or Ruth Garvin.



We will be sending out additional and more detailed information following tomorrow's, May 10th, evening meeting of the Strike Coordinating Committee. In the interim, please direct your questions to Take Mori or Jody Vassallo and if they are not available, to Thomas Chang or Ruth Garvin who will refer you as appropriate.



This notice was sent via email. As we continue job action, it will be very important for the Union to have your personal email address. If you did not receive this notice via email, log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your personal email address is correct and up to date.



In solidarity,



Strike Coordinating Committee



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP