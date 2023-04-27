Friends,



As promised, we have attached to this bulletin the Minutes of Settlement and amended wage grid showing the new 5.5% negotiated wage rates. The increase is effective as of April 1 of this year which means that everyone will receive retroactive pay back to April 1, 2023. The Employer has committed to paying those monies no later than October 19, 2023. The new wage rates will be implemented September 16, 2023. Please check the pay statement issued after September 16, 2023 to confirm that you have received the increase.



As you are now aware, shortly before negotiations for the renewal of your 2021-2023 collective agreement were scheduled to start, the Employer learned that its funding had not yet been secured. Rather than wait, a decision was made by the Union and Employer to open bargaining to negotiate a pay increase for 2023-2024. We were able to achieve that goal at the end of last week with the negotiated 5.5% pay increase we wrote about on Friday, August 25, 2023. Bargaining is now paused until the Employer hears back from its funding sources. We are hoping to resume late-fall. When we resume bargaining we will be negotiating the renewal of the entire 2021-2023 collective agreement. Not just wages.



Member meetings have been scheduled for Thursday, September 7 to provide you with an opportunity to ask questions. There will be two in-person meetings and, one Zoom meeting. It is not necessary to attend all three meetings. Details of the meetings are below:



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. at 312 Main (& Cordova) in the Cove Room

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 312 Main (& Cordova) in the Cove Room

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Zoom



Please contact your area office for the Zoom information

If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations







Download 2023-08-31 Harbour Light Arc Bargaining Update Member Meetings Scheduled For Thursday September 7 2023.pdf

Download PDF of wage grid here



Download PDF of minutes of settlement here



