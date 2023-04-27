Harbour Light ARC Bargaining Update - June 20th

Friends,

This is a reminder that the bargaining surveys will be handed out by Christina, Simon or Take this Thursday and Friday. They will also be available to answer any questions at the same time. Please check the schedule below to identify a location, date and time that works best for you.



The purpose of the survey is to find out what you think should be changed in the collective agreement. This is an opportunity for input into the bargaining process. Come by and pick up the survey and meet your bargaining committee during any of the dates and times listed above.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations





