HARBOUR LIGHT ARC BARGAINING UPDATE – FOLLOW-UP BARGAINING SURVEY

Friends,
Follow-Up Survey
We have now analyzed the results from our first survey – thank you to all of you who completed the survey, the department-based meetings facilitated by a member of the Contract Action Team (CAT), and individual feedback. We have taken that information and as previously advised, developed a second survey intended to identify your key priorities.
The second survey is electronic and is found here.
The submission deadline is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
The information that you provide will be kept confidential and will not be accessible to your Employer.
Contract Action Team (CAT)
We have also activated the Contract Action Team (CAT) who will be responsible for communicating with a set group of members to make sure that they are fully informed and engaged in the bargaining process as we move forward.
Those members are:
Boggan Emma
Thomas Adam
Cumby Greg
Guimond Wyntor
McIntosh Ben
Kemper Josiah
Li Ken
Please join us in thanking them for volunteering for this important job.
Bargaining
Your bargaining committee is meeting Wednesday, August 16, Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 to begin developing the bargaining proposals.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
In Solidarity,
Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Take Mori, Bargaining Committee
Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee
Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations
