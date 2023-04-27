HARBOUR LIGHT ARC BARGAINING UPDATE – FOLLOW-UP BARGAINING SURVEY

Friends,



Follow-Up Survey

We have now analyzed the results from our first survey – thank you to all of you who completed the survey, the department-based meetings facilitated by a member of the Contract Action Team (CAT), and individual feedback. We have taken that information and as previously advised, developed a second survey intended to identify your key priorities.



The second survey is electronic and is found here.



The submission deadline is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023.



The information that you provide will be kept confidential and will not be accessible to your Employer.



Contract Action Team (CAT)

We have also activated the Contract Action Team (CAT) who will be responsible for communicating with a set group of members to make sure that they are fully informed and engaged in the bargaining process as we move forward.



Those members are:

Boggan Emma

Thomas Adam

Cumby Greg

Guimond Wyntor

McIntosh Ben

Kemper Josiah

Li Ken



Please join us in thanking them for volunteering for this important job.



Bargaining

Your bargaining committee is meeting Wednesday, August 16, Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 to begin developing the bargaining proposals.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP