We wanted to give you an update on our Bargaining preparation. There has been a new Negotiator assigned to work with us, his name is Gary Bennett. We met with Gary via zoom for introductions and to map out our next steps. These discussions take time as the matters are very important to get right.

Your bargaining committee has been speaking with many of you and hopes to talk with many more over the coming days and weeks. The next steps are preparing and finalizing our proposals and scheduling dates to begin negotiations. We will continue to meet in November and hope to begin negotiations with the employer before the end of the year.

Your bargaining committee will be your main point of contact throughout the negotiations.

Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your current contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member

Germaine Bourasaw, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



