The ratification results are in and out of 212 ballots cast, there were 184 votes in favour of the tentative agreement and 28 votes against. The agreement was ratified by 86.7%.



The employer will work towards the $500 signing bonus and wage rates which are retroactive, other agreed to items will be implemented within 60 days.



The signing bonus will be paid on April 28th and we are working on getting the retroactive pay-out as soon as possible after that.



Thank you again for your trust and solidarity. This was a productive round of bargaining and we've worked hard as your Bargaining Committee to achieve the important gains that we made.



In solidarity,



Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP