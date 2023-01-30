We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached with your employer. Details regarding ratification, information sessions, and voting procedures will be sent out later this week.



To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations







