We are pleased to report that your BCGEU bargaining committee and Revera today reached a tentative settlement of a first collective agreement.

Highlights of the agreement include:

Term of approximately 15 months, from date of ratification to April 30, 2023

Wage increases of 6.12% (including compounding) over the term of the agreement, allocated as follows: Jan 1, 2021: 2% retroactive Apr 1, 2022: 2% Apr 1, 2023: 2%

Vision care (glasses/lenses) amount increased to $225 every 24 months effective April 1, 2022

No concessions-current/previous benefits and other terms and conditions of employment are maintained

A 'complete' collective agreement, including language regarding bullying and harassment and access to the grievance and arbitration processes to protect employees' rights

We will now work to prepare a ratification document consisting of the entire tentative agreement. This document will be emailed to you, and printed copies will be distributed at the worksite, a day or two before we hold a ratification information meeting.

A ratification information meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM. The meeting will be via Zoom. Please save the date and time in your calendar. A detailed meeting invitation will be sent later this week or early next. If you are not able to attend this meeting, you are invited and encouraged to reach out directly to one or more members of your bargaining committee so you may hear the committee's recommendation and ask any questions you might have.

At the ratification information meeting, your bargaining committee will recommend unanimously that you vote "yes" to ratify the tentative agreement. We will share our reasons for this recommendation at the meeting. Members at the meeting will be able to ask questions and make comments before voting opens.

The ratification vote will take place by secure electronic means. If you do not receive regular communication from the union, it probably means the BCGEU does not have your email address on file. If this applies to you, please provide your email address to a worksite member of your bargaining committee so we can ensure you receive your voting credential.

We look forward to meeting with you next Thursday to share the details of our tentative first collective agreement!





In solidarity,





Paula Holm, Bargaining Committee Member

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

Sehi Jung, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP