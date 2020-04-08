The bargaining committee would like to provide you with an update regarding the bargaining of a renewed collective agreement.

The current pandemic and the resulting orders from the Provincial Health Officer have meant that the bargaining has been put on hold until further notice.

We are in an unprecedented situation and it is not business as normal.

We will be moving forward with the bargaining process as soon as it is possible. We will notify you as soon as we know when the process will restart.

At this time, we want to thank each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication to your residents in this time of need.

Please be safe!

In solidarity,

Christine Gaundan-Nair, Bargaining Committee Member

Naureen Baig, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP