Thank you for attending the May 27, 2022, meetings regarding the tentative settlement for the renewal of your collective agreement. During those meetings a preference for an electronic vote was expressed.



This bulletin is to advise that the electronic ballots will be issued June 10th to each member.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member's Portal here.



In solidarity,



Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP