The Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) has tabled a wage proposal that falls short of what's needed to protect wages against inflation and fails to address a serious recruitment and retention crisis in the facilities subsector.



Workers covered by the Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) are falling behind with many of you looking to leave health care altogether. Employers needed to make a bold move to protect our health care system going forward, and to support those working on the frontlines of this pandemic.



We've told HEABC that workers' wages must be protected against inflation, and in this sector, we need a plan to address historic wage cuts that have undermined pay equity for our members. But the employers' response fails to recognize the crisis you're facing on the frontlines.



HEABC has tabled a wage offer of 1.75 per cent, two per cent and two per cent over three years with an additional 25 cents on wages in year one, and a signing bonus of $1,000. However, the signing bonus would not be pensionable, but would be fully taxable so, in the end, the amount that ends up in your pocket would be much lower.



Similar wage offers have been tabled at other public sector tables. We are united in our position that the proposed increases are inadequate and do not meet the needs of those who deliver health care and other public services.



The BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee announced Thursday that they reached an impasse with the Public Services Agency (PSA) in talks for a new contract. Negotiations at the FBA and at other public sector tables are at earlier stages than the public service table.



We've got a long way to go to resolve the outstanding wage issues. In the meantime, we will continue to seek agreement with health employers on more than 100 proposals that workers in facilities identified as essential.



Earlier this week, the FBA bargaining committee tabled proposals to expand job opportunities, improve equity in the workplace, and support workers impacted by natural disasters and pandemic outbreaks.



In the face of more frequent climate emergencies and disease outbreaks, the bargaining committee is proposing standard premium pay for workers who are redeployed – and for workers who are receiving patients and residents from other locations.



The bargaining committee has also proposed comprehensive language to promote trans-inclusion by taking steps to combat transphobia, affirm gender identity, and implement other measures to support members.



The committee also tabled language to accelerate the reversal of B.C. Liberal-era privatization in health care to include security and other services.



Bargaining continues with dates scheduled until the end of May to renew the facilities collective agreement covering more than 58,000 health care workers.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Negotiations Team





UWU/MoveUP