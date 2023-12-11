Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Health Facilities Collective Agreement Now Available - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Health Facilities Collective Agreement Now Available - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 11, 2023

The 2022-2025 Health Facilities Collective Agreement is now available. It can also be found on the BCGEU collective agreements website. In accordance with Article 47 of the collective agreement, a limited number of hard copies will be provided for distribution at worksites once they have been printed. Questions about the content of your collective agreement should be directed to a worksite steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your BCGEU Health Facilities Team 


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP