Please be advised that Kailen Denman and Antonio Manfredi have been acclaimed to the position of stewards for Local 304 at Hope and Area Transition Society.



We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.



Congratulations and welcome Kailen and Antonio!





In solidarity



Tamara Peterson

L304 Chair



Charmaine Roesler

Staff Representative







UWU/MoveUP