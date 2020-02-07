In late-December the Employers applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to force members to vote on its latest offer that had already been rejected by the bargaining committee. The Union disputed this application, and also filed unfair labour practice complaints against the Crest Hotel for certain threatening statements made at the worksite and the bargaining table. Just before Christmas the parties met informally at the LRB, at which time the LRB deemed the application and complaints 'not yet received' to allow the parties time to clarify their positions in the New Year.

The parties met informally in mid-January and identified a possible path forward that has since been agreed on by both sides. The Crest Hotel clarified that its previous statements were supposedly a threat of a lockout and not a threat of closing the business. More importantly, the Employers expressed a preference for reaching a negotiated settlement. The Union responded favourably and agreed that a negotiated settlement would be preferred. As a result, the Employers are not pursuing a final offer vote and the Union is not making unfair labour practice complaints at this time, and negotiations will resume.

The Union and the Employers will return to the bargaining table on February 20, 2020. The bargaining committee's only objective remains reaching a new collective agreement that provides wages and other conditions of employment that are fair and reasonable given the level of service members provide, the local market, and what the Employers can afford. Members can expect a further update after February 20.

In the meantime, the bargaining committee thanks members for their unity, support and patience through this process.

In solidarity,

Kelly Biln, Bargaining Committee Member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Aruna Singh, Bargaining Committee Member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Daniel Colussi, Bargaining Committee Member (Crest Hotel)

Nick Salyn, Bargaining Committee Member (Crest Hotel)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

