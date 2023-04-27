Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 21, 2023

Nominations are now open for one paid Health Science Professional shop steward for 3 days a week until March 31, 2025.

This position was secured during the last round of bargaining and is Employer paid.

Duties include:

  • Providing support and advice to other Health Science Professional members.
  • Attending grievance meetings, respectful workplace investigations meetings and hearings
  • Assisting the Component Executive with campaigns and projects.
  • Member to member outreach

Requirements:

  • Must be a current BCGEU HSP steward.
  • Must have 5 years of experience as a steward.
  • Must be extremely familiar with HSP Collective Agreement language, previous HSPBA Bargaining Committee experience would be an asset.
  • Must be well-organized, good listener and problem solver.
  • Must have good communication skills.
  • Must be able to work independently with little supervision.
  • Must have adequate workspace suitable for working at home, including access to a desk and chair, high-speed internet and telephone.
  • Must have the ability to use Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel
  • Must be familiar with the BCGEU Constitution, Structure, and Bylaws.

Selection process:

  • Submit a biography or resume, and 3 references.
  • Panel interviews

How do I become a paid steward?

A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form.

If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have a co-worker fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward. You only need to be nominated once. The form must be faxed to 604-294-5092 or emailed to the BCGEU Negotiations Department to the attention of Michelle McAuley at [email protected] no later than Thursday October 5th at 5:00 p.m.

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



