Nominations are now open for one paid Health Science Professional shop steward for 3 days a week until March 31, 2025.

This position was secured during the last round of bargaining and is Employer paid.



Duties include:

Providing support and advice to other Health Science Professional members.

Attending grievance meetings, respectful workplace investigations meetings and hearings

Assisting the Component Executive with campaigns and projects.

Member to member outreach

Requirements:

Must be a current BCGEU HSP steward.

Must have 5 years of experience as a steward.

Must be extremely familiar with HSP Collective Agreement language, previous HSPBA Bargaining Committee experience would be an asset.

Must be well-organized, good listener and problem solver.

Must have good communication skills.

Must be able to work independently with little supervision.

Must have adequate workspace suitable for working at home, including access to a desk and chair, high-speed internet and telephone.

Must have the ability to use Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel

Must be familiar with the BCGEU Constitution, Structure, and Bylaws.

Selection process:

Submit a biography or resume, and 3 references.

Panel interviews

How do I become a paid steward?



A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form .



If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have a co-worker fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward. You only need to be nominated once. The form must be faxed to 604-294-5092 or emailed to the BCGEU Negotiations Department to the attention of Michelle McAuley at [email protected] no later than Thursday October 5th at 5:00 p.m.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here