Nominations are now open for one paid Health Science Professional shop steward for 3 days a week until March 31, 2025.
This position was secured during the last round of bargaining and is Employer paid.
Duties include:
- Providing support and advice to other Health Science Professional members.
- Attending grievance meetings, respectful workplace investigations meetings and hearings
- Assisting the Component Executive with campaigns and projects.
- Member to member outreach
Requirements:
- Must be a current BCGEU HSP steward.
- Must have 5 years of experience as a steward.
- Must be extremely familiar with HSP Collective Agreement language, previous HSPBA Bargaining Committee experience would be an asset.
- Must be well-organized, good listener and problem solver.
- Must have good communication skills.
- Must be able to work independently with little supervision.
- Must have adequate workspace suitable for working at home, including access to a desk and chair, high-speed internet and telephone.
- Must have the ability to use Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel
- Must be familiar with the BCGEU Constitution, Structure, and Bylaws.
Selection process:
- Submit a biography or resume, and 3 references.
- Panel interviews
How do I become a paid steward?
A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form.
If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have a co-worker fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward. You only need to be nominated once. The form must be faxed to 604-294-5092 or emailed to the BCGEU Negotiations Department to the attention of Michelle McAuley at [email protected] no later than Thursday October 5th at 5:00 p.m.
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
