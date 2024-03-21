HSPBA members to receive maximum cost of living increase this year

Negotiated inflation-protection measures will trigger full 3.0% increase this year



British Columbia inflation data released this week confirm that the maximum wage protections in the 2022-2025 Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) collective agreement will be triggered, and members will receive the full 3.0% wage increase starting April 1, 2024.



For most members, this brings the total general wage increase for the three years of the agreement to nearly 14%.



The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), was negotiated as part of the current collective agreement, ratified by members in December 2022. The COLA is based on the annualized average monthly BC Consumer Price Index value over the 12 months leading up to March.



The current agreements expire March 31, 2025, and planning for the upcoming round of negotiations has already begun.





UWU/MoveUP