Hudson Child Care Society – Membership Meeting September 6, 2023 – 7PM via Zoom

Have your say on your next collective agreement!



As you may know, your collective agreement is expiring at the end of August, and we're entering into bargaining with your employer. We need to hear from you on what your priorities are in this round of negotiations, so join us at 7PM on Wednesday September 6, 2023 via Zoom to let us know what improvements you're looking to see in your next collective agreement.



Pressing questions about the bargaining process? Curious about the duties of bargaining committee members? Interested in joining at the table?



This meeting has it all! This is an important opportunity to have input in your agreement, so I hope you can make it!



Please reach out to your area office for the zoom information.



In Solidarity,



Andii Stephens, Staff Representative





