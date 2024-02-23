Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled information meetings for February 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM & 10:00 PM. These meetings will be in-person at IDEXX where we will provide an overview of the negotiations, highlight key improvements we've achieved and answer any questions you may have. View a copy of the Ratification Document Here.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this agreement.

Ratification Meeting Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 27

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 PM & 10:00-11:00 PM

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. After the Ratification Meeting, you will receive an email with your unique voting credential. Voting will open on February 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM and close on March 1, 2024, at 4:00 PM.



Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you experience problems voting, please reach out to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 604 882-0111 or by email at to [email protected] Attention: Lashondra Martin no later than February 29, 2024, in order to troubleshoot.



If there are any members who do not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Member information can be added or amended by clicking here . You may also refer members to the Bargaining Committee.



It is imperative we have all personal emails on file as it is the only way to cast your ballot in this very important vote.



In solidarity,



Trever Garrett, Bargaining Committee Chair Kerry Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Sima Soltaninasab, Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator

Aiden Feizi, Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP