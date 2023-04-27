Nominations for bargaining committee (2 plus an alternate) are now open.

A nomination form and bargaining survey is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Friday, October 20, 2023 and can be emailed to [email protected] attention: Lashondra Martin along with your completed bargaining survey.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, October 20, 2023.



*please note, only one nomination per person is required*



An election, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.



Once a committee is established, we will meet to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer. We will use the information you provide on the attached bargaining survey to assist with the proposal preparation and as a guide throughout the bargaining process.



To ensure you receive copies of any information regarding committee nominations and subsequent bargaining, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying the area office at the email listed above.



In solidarity







Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download bargaining survey here