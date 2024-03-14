We are pleased to announce that your Employer ratified your new Collective Agreement on March 11th, 2024. We have been advised that the retroactivity from your wage increase and your signing bonus will be reflected on your March 29th, 2024, pay.



Please reach out to our area office at [email protected] if there are any concerns or issues that arise.



Thank you for your support and solidarity through the bargaining process.





Your Bargaining Committee,

Trever Garrett, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kerry Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Sima Soltaninasab, Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Janecki, Staff Representative

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP