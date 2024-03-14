Click here to find info on COVID-19

IDEXX Reference Laboratories LTD - Ratification Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 14, 2024

We are pleased to announce that your Employer ratified your new Collective Agreement on March 11th, 2024. We have been advised that the retroactivity from your wage increase and your signing bonus will be reflected on your March 29th, 2024, pay.
 
Please reach out to our area office at [email protected] if there are any concerns or issues that arise.
 
Thank you for your support and solidarity through the bargaining process. 
 
 
Your Bargaining Committee,
Trever Garrett, Bargaining Committee Chair
Kerry Davies, Bargaining Committee Member
Sima Soltaninasab, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Janecki, Staff Representative
Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative

