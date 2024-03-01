The bargaining committee is delighted to announce that the tentative agreement has been officially ratified! We are pleased to confirm that members of the bargaining unit have voted in favor of the ratification.



Thank you for participating in the vote and your solidarity during the bargaining process. Your support has been important for the bargaining committee's success.



Special recognition is extended to Trevor, Kerry, and Sima for their exceptional efforts and representation of Idexx throughout this bargaining round. To the members of Idexx that we met during our ratification meetings, you folks are a wonderful team and we are happy to have made improvements in your Collective Agreement.



Once the Employer has also ratified the tentative agreement, the parties will work together to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the ratification document and the collective agreement language currently in effect for a complete picture of the contract terms.



We will also be reaching out to the Employer about your retroactive pay, and the timeline thereof for the payment.



In solidarity,

Trever Garett, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kerry Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Sima Soltaninasab, Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Janecki, Staff Representative

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative





Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP