Important - Ratification Of Collective Agreement Results for Precision Orthotics - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 20, 2021

As you know, a ratification vote was taken and the tentative Collective Agreement ratified by 100%. We are pleased that after so many months of hard work in negotiations that members ratify a deal that values and respects their expertise and their contributions during the pandemic.
 
The new four year Collective Agreement is for the period May 31, 2020 – May 31, 2024.
 
All terms of the Collective Agreement are now in effect. The Employer and the Union will be verifying that all language agreed to forms part of the Collective Agreement, after that members will be able to access the Collective Agreement online at https://agreements.bcgeu.ca.
 
Retroactive pay for the difference in the wage rates from August 2020 until payment date will be made to you in the near future.
 
Your bargaining committee:
Brad Johnson
Sheila Knight, BCGEU Staff Representative


