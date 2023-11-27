

We want to let you know that the Union is currently working with your Employer on the job classification process in order to determine the classification and wage grid for all positions at INS. We have received the job descriptions and proposed classifications from your Employer and the Union is currently working to review your feedback and discuss any outstanding issues with your Employer.



We understand that you may be anxious to have this process finalized so that your new wages can be implemented. We are pleased to advise that we have reached agreement with your Employer to implement the wage increases before the end of the year, based on the proposed wage grids. While the wage increases will be implemented before we reach final agreement on the classifications, please note, this is an interim measure only and if a final classification results in an increased grid level, any adjustments would be retroactive to the date of initial wage implementation.



We will send out further communication to you once the final job classifications are completed.



In solidarity,

BCGEU Classifications



UWU/MoveUP