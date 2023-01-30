Click here to find info on COVID-19

Independence Networking Services Inc. - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 19, 2023

Nominations closed April 13, 2023 at 5:00 Pm for election of Stewards at Independence Networking Services Inc., Dragon Fly House.

Your newly acclaimed Steward for Independence Services Inc., Dragon Fly House is:

Christina Schindel

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In Solidarity,

Tennille Penner
Staff Representative

