Nominations closed April 13, 2023 at 5:00 Pm for election of Stewards at Independence Networking Services Inc., Dragon Fly House.
Your newly acclaimed Steward for Independence Services Inc., Dragon Fly House is:
Christina Schindel
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In Solidarity,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.