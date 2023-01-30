Nominations are now open for the position of Steward at INS, Dragon Fly House, as we have received a nomination and this is in accordance with Policy D-10.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close on April 13, 2023 at midnight. Please email as an attachment, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box located at back door)



If you have any questions/ please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at

1-800-667-0788



In solidarity,

Melody Carleton, 0310 Local Chair



Download PDF of notice here



Download nomination form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities document here





UWU/MoveUP