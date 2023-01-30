We are pleased to announce that the following members have been appointed as your Joint Occupational Health & Safety Representatives by your Local 310 Chairperson, Melody Carleton:
- Anoop Thomas
- Bessy Solaman
- Premdas Rafail
- Rhonda Ryan
- Christina Schindel
These five member representatives will meet with the Employer every 60 days to discuss health and safety concerns as per the Worksafe BC regulations. If you have any concerns related to health and safety in the workplace please ensure you bring it to the attention of one of the representatives noted above, so they can address it at the next meeting.
In solidarity,
Nicole Pallone
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
