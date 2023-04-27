Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The REVISED Local Ratification Document can be found here and the Multi Employer Table Ratification Document can be found here.







You will receive voting credentials on Thursday, July 13th at 9:00 am. at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by email at [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 19th.









Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.



Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 19th.





In solidarity,



Seth Downs, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kezia Sinkewicz, Bargaining Committee member

Lauren Fraychineaud, Bargaining Committee Member

Jon Stone, Bargaining Committee Member

Jeff Morgan, BCGEU Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP