Interim Election Announcement for Local 303 Executive

Thank you to the members that accepted nominations to fill vacant positions on the Local 303 Executive.



The following members have been acclaimed to their positions:

Recording Secretary – Sonali Kapoor

Young Worker – Georgia Dow

Congratulations to these new members of the Local 303 Executive!



Member-At-Large Election

Our candidates for the four vacant Member-At-Large (General Services or Community Living) are:



Please click on the name for candidate bio



How Do I Vote:

Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting . No plumping. You must vote for four candidates.



All 303 members will receive an electronic ballot by Thursday June 22, 2023 at Noon , which will be sent to the email address we have on file for you via our Simply Voting software. You can check to see if your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca.

Voting period will be 14 days and will run from:

Thursday June 22, 2023 @ Noon to Thursday July 6, 2023 @ Noon

Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email. If you still have not received a ballot or are experiencing difficulties, email [email protected].



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new Local 303 executive.



In Solidarity,



Andrea Duncan, Local Chair and Component 3 Vice-President

Alix Born, Staff Representative



