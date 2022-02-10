Click here to find info on COVID-19

Interim Nomination for Local 402 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 14, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive: 

 

  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Member at Large (2)

 

 
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.
 

The deadline for nominations is:5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 
If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
 
In solidarity
 
Cina Opel
Local 402 Chairperson
 
Sean Antrim
BCGEU Staff Representative


 
Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here



