Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

2nd Vice Chairperson

Member at Large (2)



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.



The deadline for nominations is:5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity



Cina Opel

Local 402 Chairperson



Sean Antrim

BCGEU Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here