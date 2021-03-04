Click here to find info on COVID-19

International Women's Day – Pink Masks - BCGEU

Published on March 04, 2021

The BCGEU and BC Corrections are supporting International Women's Day (IWD) this year by inviting staff to wear a pink mask.

This year's IWD campaign theme is #ChooseToChallenge

The pink masks are provided and funded by BCGEU Component 1 Corrections & Sheriff Services, and will be available at the entrance of your work place on March 8, 2021.

Thanks to Component 1 Women's Representative Teresa Shaley for her work on this campaign.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy
Component 1 Vice-President

 



