Published on September 19, 2023

The nomination/election process is now completed for the ISM bargaining committee. The following members have been acclaimed as committee members: 

  • Sterling Haugen
  • Charline Lachance
  • Falon Renshaw

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.
 
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



