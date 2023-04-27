As your collective agreement expires December 31, 2023, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. To help prepare for negotiations, there is a bargaining survey.

The bargaining survey provides members the opportunity to identify any issues or concerns with, or desired improvements to, the collective agreement. Members' input will inform and assist the bargaining committee in setting priorities and developing proposals.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5:00 pm on October 6, 2023.

Please check your email or speak to your staff representative to access the survey.

We would also like to remind ISM members that the nomination period for bargaining committee is now open. Nominations close on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 5:00 pm. Nomination forms require the signatures of both the nominee and nominator. Biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign material may be submitted; the deadline for submitting candidate information is Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092, or by mail to:

BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

To help ensure you receive important information about bargaining, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP