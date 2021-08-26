Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!



Bargaining unit members have voted in favour of ratification.



The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Bulletin together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.



In solidarity,



Falon Renshaw. Bargaining Committee Member

Amanda Kaczowka, Bargaining Committee Member

Michael Subasic, Bargaining Committee Member

Nadine Cosgrave, Bargaining Committee Member

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP