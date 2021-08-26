Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. ISM Canada - Collective Agreement Ratified - BCGEU

Published on August 26, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!

Bargaining unit members have voted in favour of ratification.

The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Bulletin together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.

In solidarity,

Falon Renshaw. Bargaining Committee Member
Amanda Kaczowka, Bargaining Committee Member
Michael Subasic, Bargaining Committee Member
Nadine Cosgrave, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

