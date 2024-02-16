Your bargaining committee is pleased to present a Ratification Document for you to vote on. Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the offer.

An information meeting has been scheduled for February 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. This meeting will be online through Teams. At this meeting, we will provide an overview of the negotiations, highlight key improvements we've achieved with this agreement, and answer any questions you may have.

Ratification Meeting Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Link: Please speak to a member of the bargaining committee to join the meeting

Voting will begin shortly after the meeting. We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification vote. After the Ratification Meeting, you will receive an email with your unique voting credential. Voting will open on February 21, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. and close on February 23, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you experience problems voting, please reach out to [email protected] no later than 4 p.m. on February 22, to give enough time to troubleshoot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. You can update or add your email address here. Please forward this bulletin and tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them in time to vote.

In solidarity,

Sterling Haugen, Bargaining Committee Member

Charline Lachance, Bargaining Committee Member

Falon Renshaw, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP