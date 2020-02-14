The new transition date for the transfer of PHSA services to NTT Data has been agreed upon between the PHSA and NTT Data.

On July 29, 2020, ISM Canada employees who have previously accepted offers of employment with NTT Data will no longer be ISM Canada employees and will become employees of NTT Data.

Next week NTT Data will post a message on the #bc-ntt-employees Slack channel.

Additional off/onboarding information will follow at the appropriate time to ensure that everyone remains informed.

Note: An extension to the current agreement between IBM and the PHSA will be put into place, so as to enable ISM to deliver service past June 30th.

Your Joint Transition Committee (JTC) continues to meet as required, and all communication channels normally available to you remain open (your manager, the BCGEU, Slack channels, and ISM People & Culture).

Thank you,

Joint Transition Committee

UWU/MoveUP