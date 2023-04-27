Nominations are open for one (1) shop steward in Local 301 at Thrive Social Services Society to replace Heather Yu. We thank Heather for her service! Your current Shop Stewards are Megan Blackburn, Iona Hess, and Mary Martinez.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms may be submitted by fax to Attn: Kathleen Mann at 250-384-8060 or by emailed to [email protected]