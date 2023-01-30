I'm writing to you today to let you know that the application process for the Jacob Noseworthy Memorial Scholarship is now open.



Jacob was the son of Tracy Noseworthy, a Component 17 member who works at the Grand Forks Credit Union.



In 2020 our component decided to establish a scholarship fund to honour the life of Jacob. It is our hope that through this scholarship Jacob's passion will be carried on by someone from within our big union family.



Click here to apply: https://www.bcgeu.ca/jacob_noseworthy_memorial_scholarship



In April 2019 Jacob wrote a short piece on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day:



"Today is World Autism Awareness Day and it's been nearly a year since I was diagnosed as being on the spectrum. It was something that I found really difficult to accept at first, mostly because I was afraid of being seen as 'different', 'weird', or 'abnormal'. Over the course of this last year, however, I've come to realize that there's nothing wrong with being a bit different and that it makes me the person that I am.



Without trying to sound boastful, I am proud of who I am. I've realized that I'm a unique individual and that it isn't something to be ashamed of. Sometimes I do things differently, but a lot of opportunities that I've had throughout my life have come because I do things differently, and I wouldn't change that for the world.



I thought that World Autism Awareness Day would be a good opportunity for me to tell my story and help raise awareness. It's not from any vaccines, but just a part of who I genetically am. There's a lot of stigma around autism, unfortunately, and I hope my story can help inform more people about what it's really like (to live with autism) and make the world a more accepting place."



We hope that this scholarship will help a prospective or current college/university student with similar passions by awarding them a $500 scholarship to help with the costs of education.



Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31, 2023

We encourage applicants to submit a project of their own chosen medium by filling out this application form.



Applicants must be:

BCGEU members from Component 17; or related to a current, retired or deceased BCGEU Component member;

17 years of age or older either currently accepted to a college/university program but not yet started, or currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies. Proof of enrollment may be a requirement;

Preference will be given to a student pursuing politics and/or journalism

In solidarity,



Dave MacDonald

Vice President, Component 17

UWU/MoveUP