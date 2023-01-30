Come meet our BCGEU Executive!

On Friday, March 31, 2023 we will be visiting your worksite to meet with you, collect member information, help members accessing the member portal and to answer your questions! We will also be handing out SWAG!

We'll see you at:

SCOTTSDALE HOUSE between 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

See you then!

Andii Stephens

Staff Representative



Shelley Einarson

Local 804 Vice Chair

