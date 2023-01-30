Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Jesus & Nora Supnet – Scottsdale House - Worksite visits on March 31, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Jesus & Nora Supnet – Scottsdale House - Worksite visits on March 31, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 24, 2023

Come meet our BCGEU Executive! 

On Friday, March 31, 2023 we will be visiting your worksite to meet with you, collect member information, help members accessing the member portal and to answer your questions! We will also be handing out SWAG!

We'll see you at:

SCOTTSDALE HOUSE between 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm 

See you then!

Andii Stephens 
Staff Representative

Shelley Einarson
Local 804 Vice Chair

Download PDF of notice here 


UWU/MoveUP