In the wake of recent civilian deaths, today the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) -- our national union -- joined with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) to call on the Canadian government to suspend the trade of arms and military equipment with Israel.

Click here to read their statement

UWU/MoveUP