The Union and your Employers met on September 26th and 28th, 2023 and discussed non-monetary proposals. We are glad to report that both parties have agreed on several proposals, and we have made good progress.
The next date the parties are scheduled to meet is October 10th, 2023. To ensure that the bargaining progress does not stop there, we have booked the following bargaining dates:
October 12th, 24th, 26th, and November 17th, 22nd, 28th and 30th.
Your Bargaining Committee is committed to meeting and working with your Employer to get the best possible Collective Agreement language for you. We will continue to keep you updated about bargaining progress through bulletins, but please feel free to reach out to your Bargaining Committee members if you have any questions or concerns.
In Solidarity,
Linda Smythe – Bargaining Committee Chair
Matthew Gridley – Bargaining Committee
Kathryn Stewart – Bargaining Committee
Katie Smith – BCGEU Staff Representative
Jason Singh – BCGEU Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
