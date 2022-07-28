

Your Bargaining Committee met with the BCGEU Staff Representatives on August 30-31, 2022, during their summer vacation, to work on your bargaining proposals. Your Bargaining Committee and the BCGEU Staff Representatives are scheduled to meet again on September 23, and October 6-7, 2022 to continue putting together your bargaining proposals.



It is important for your Bargaining Committee and your union to meet with you in person to answer any questions or concerns you may have regarding the upcoming round of bargaining and to continue gathering your feedback regarding changes you are seeking to your Collective Agreement.



As such, on September 20th at 3:30 p.m., we will be coming to your worksite to meet you in person at the Hub. We will be bringing coffee, snacks, tea, some BCGEU swag, and some additional surveys for you to fill out.



This is your opportunity to meet with your Bargaining Committee and Staff representatives who negotiate your next Collective Agreement. We really hope you can attend, and we look forward to meeting you.



If you have not already completed the attached survey questionnaire, we encourage you to do so and return it to Staff Representatives Katie Smith or Jason Singh via facsimile at 604-215-1410, to [email protected], or by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



Katie Smith- BCGEU Staff Representative

Jason Singh- BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of questionnaire survey here





UWU/MoveUP