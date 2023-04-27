Friends,
I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you during negotiations for your first collective agreement.
- Hayley Harris
- Alex Johnson
- Heather Tuite
Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin preparing for first collective agreement negotiations. We will keep you informed throughout the process.
In solidarity,
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative Negotiations
