Friends,



I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you during negotiations for your first collective agreement.

Hayley Harris

Alex Johnson

Heather Tuite

Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin preparing for first collective agreement negotiations. We will keep you informed throughout the process.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

