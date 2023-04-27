Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Kispiox Community School Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Kispiox Community School Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 26, 2023

Friends,
 
I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you during negotiations for your first collective agreement.

  • Hayley Harris
  • Alex Johnson
  • Heather Tuite 

Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin preparing for first collective agreement negotiations. We will keep you informed throughout the process.
 
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP