We are pleased to announce that we will be meeting with the Employer on May 7, 8, and 9 to begin the negotiations for your first collective agreement. We do not yet have agreement on the format of our meeting – the Employer wants bargaining to take place exclusively on Zoom whereas your bargaining committee wants to meet in-person believing that will better serve the community and help in building relationships. We are confident that we will be able to resolve this roadblock to our mutual satisfaction.



We will be holding a membership meeting(s) sometime during those three days to answer any questions. Please watch your inboxes for meeting information.



By the end of that session, we should have exchanged proposals and make sure we understand what the Employer wants to obtain from bargaining and that the Employer understands what we want to achieve from bargaining. Additional bargaining dates will be scheduled.

We will continue to provide regular updates.



In solidarity,



Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member

Hayley Harris, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather Raven Tuite, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations





