To: All BCGEU Members at Kits Area Childcare Society, Local 303
Re: Nominations to the Bargaining Committee
Nominations for the bargaining committee have now closed. We received two nominations for the two available positions so no election will be required. The nominees have been acclaimed.
Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:
- Janet Lim
- Josie Perri
In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals prior to starting negotiations with the Employer.
Alix Born
Staff Representative
(pronoun: she/her or they/them)
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.