To: All BCGEU Members at Kits Area Childcare Society, Local 303

Re: Nominations to the Bargaining Committee



Nominations for the bargaining committee have now closed. We received two nominations for the two available positions so no election will be required. The nominees have been acclaimed.



Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:

Janet Lim

Josie Perri

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee will meet to develop bargaining proposals prior to starting negotiations with the Employer.





Alix Born

Staff Representative

(pronoun: she/her or they/them)



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP