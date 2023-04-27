Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. KPU Collective Agreement Ratified! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 12, 2023

Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now complete and 83.4% of voting members were in favour of the collective agreement.
 
Thank you for your support during the bargaining process.
 
In solidarity 
 
Your Bargaining Committee
 
Trina Whitsitt, Bargaining Unit Chairperson
Monica Wyllie, Bargaining Committee Member
Katie Mackie, Bargaining Committee Member
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative
 
 
Download PDF of notice here



