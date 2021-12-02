**One candidate withdrew their nomination, so please note the revised list of candidates, below.
There will be an election for the one position of KPU Bargaining Committee Member. Here are your candidates:
- Tammy Paton
- Mustafa Mohammed
- Curtis Flaterud
- John Potter-Smith
VOTING PROCEDURE
The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You should receive an email from the “Scytl Credential Delivery System” on December 7th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that didn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].
There will be a deadline of Monday, December 13th at 12:00 pm to request credentials if you have not received them.
Deadline to cast your vote is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations
