Your bargaining committee met today in preparation for re-opener contract negotiations scheduled for May 9,10 and 11, 2023.



As per the component bylaws, bargaining committees determine the Bargaining Chair amongst themselves. Your Bargaining Committee Chair is Joel Gough.



Your Bargaining Committee will update you after the scheduled negotiations in May.



In Solidarity,



Joel Gough, Bargaining Committee Chair

George Head, Bargaining Committee Member

Greg McSweyn, Bargaining Committee Member

Christine Peters, Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP