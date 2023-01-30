Your bargaining committee met today in preparation for re-opener contract negotiations scheduled for May 9,10 and 11, 2023.
As per the component bylaws, bargaining committees determine the Bargaining Chair amongst themselves. Your Bargaining Committee Chair is Joel Gough.
Your Bargaining Committee will update you after the scheduled negotiations in May.
In Solidarity,
Joel Gough, Bargaining Committee Chair
George Head, Bargaining Committee Member
Greg McSweyn, Bargaining Committee Member
Christine Peters, Negotiator
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.