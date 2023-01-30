Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Members at Dawson Road Maintenance SA 16 - News on Bargaining #1 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Members at Dawson Road Maintenance SA 16 - News on Bargaining #1 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 21, 2023

Your bargaining committee met today in preparation for re-opener contract negotiations scheduled for May 9,10 and 11, 2023.

As per the component bylaws, bargaining committees determine the Bargaining Chair amongst themselves. Your Bargaining Committee Chair is Joel Gough.

Your Bargaining Committee will update you after the scheduled negotiations in May. 

In Solidarity,

Joel Gough, Bargaining Committee Chair
George Head, Bargaining Committee Member
Greg McSweyn, Bargaining Committee Member
Christine Peters, Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP