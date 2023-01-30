Your Contract Re-Opener date as per Memorandum of Understanding #9 is July 31, 2023.

Your bargaining committee has been nominated and announced, and includes:



Alex Seltenrich

Bill Mazanek



Although contract re-opener negotiations are limited in scope, your bargaining committee wants to hear from you.

Please see the attached bargaining survey which includes options for returning to the Union.

The deadline to submit is March 24, 2023 at 5:00pm.



In solidarity,



Alex Seltenrich, Bargaining Committee

Bill Mazanek, Bargaining Committee

Celina Taylor, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Bargaining Survey here