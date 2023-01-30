Your Contract Re-Opener date as per Memorandum of Understanding #9 is July 31, 2023.
Your bargaining committee has been nominated and announced, and includes:
Alex Seltenrich
Bill Mazanek
Although contract re-opener negotiations are limited in scope, your bargaining committee wants to hear from you.
Please see the attached bargaining survey which includes options for returning to the Union.
The deadline to submit is March 24, 2023 at 5:00pm.
In solidarity,
Alex Seltenrich, Bargaining Committee
Bill Mazanek, Bargaining Committee
Celina Taylor, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download Bargaining Survey here
