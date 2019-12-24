Please be advised that Component 12- Administrative Services, is holding steward elections for members at various worksites. Nomination forms for the below worksites are attached.
Nominations will be open from Tuesday December 24th, 2019 to Thursday January 23rd , 2020 at midnight.
Fax your nomination form to the Terrace Area Office at 1.800.946.0259, or drop it off at the BCGEU Northwest Area office located at 4600 Lazelle Ave, Terrace BC or email it to area12@bcgeu.ca
Atlin_Citizens_Services
Burns Lake Citizens Services
Burns Lake Forest, Lands & Natural Resources
Hazelton Child & Family Development
Kitimat Child & Family Development
Prince Rupert Citizens Services
Prince Rupert Community Corrections
Prince Rupert Crown Counsel
Prince Rupert Child & Family Development
Prince Rupert Social Development & Poverty Reduction
Smithers Citizens Services
Smithers Court Registry
Smithers Crown Counsel
Smithers Forest, Lands & Natural Resource Operations & Rural Development
Smithers Forest, Lands & Natural Resources- 3726 Alfred Ave
Smithers Forest, Lands & Natural Resource Operations
Smithers Child & Family Development
Smithers Transportation & Infrastructure
Stewart Citizens Services
Terrace Citizens Services
Terrace Crown Counsel
Terrace Child & Family Development
Terrace Public Safety & Solicitor General
Terrace Social Development & Poverty Reduction- 3250 Eby Street
Terrace Social Development & Poverty Reduction-3220 Eby Street
Terrace Transportation & Infrastructure
UWU/MoveUP
