Please be advised that Component 12- Administrative Services, is holding steward elections for members at various worksites. Nomination forms for the below worksites are attached.

Nominations will be open from Tuesday December 24th, 2019 to Thursday January 23rd , 2020 at midnight.



Fax your nomination form to the Terrace Area Office at 1.800.946.0259, or drop it off at the BCGEU Northwest Area office located at 4600 Lazelle Ave, Terrace BC or email it to area12@bcgeu.ca



Atlin_Citizens_Services

Burns Lake Citizens Services

Burns Lake Forest, Lands & Natural Resources

Hazelton Child & Family Development

Kitimat Child & Family Development

Prince Rupert Citizens Services

Prince Rupert Community Corrections

Prince Rupert Crown Counsel

Prince Rupert Child & Family Development

Prince Rupert Social Development & Poverty Reduction

Smithers Citizens Services

Smithers Court Registry

Smithers Crown Counsel

Smithers Forest, Lands & Natural Resource Operations & Rural Development

Smithers Forest, Lands & Natural Resources- 3726 Alfred Ave

Smithers Forest, Lands & Natural Resource Operations

Smithers Child & Family Development

Smithers Transportation & Infrastructure

Stewart Citizens Services

Terrace Citizens Services

Terrace Crown Counsel

Terrace Child & Family Development

Terrace Public Safety & Solicitor General

Terrace Social Development & Poverty Reduction- 3250 Eby Street

Terrace Social Development & Poverty Reduction-3220 Eby Street

Terrace Transportation & Infrastructure



