To: All BCGEU Members at Sooke Shelter Society, Local 301

Re: Seniority Calculations

Do you feel like your seniority has been incorrectly calculated?

We have become aware that some members at Sooke Shelter Society believe that their seniority calculation is incorrect because it is missing their work at the past shelter.

We have reached out to Sherry to resolve this issue at Step 1. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach a resolution.

If you believe your seniority is incorrect, please reach out to your Steward, Timo Spingat, to file a grievance at Step 2.

It is important that you file this as soon as possible so that we can be within the timeframe to file a grievance. We won't be able to advance this issue forward if a grievance is not filed.

If you have any questions, please contact one of your Stewards directly.

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann

Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP